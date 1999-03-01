Location: NYC

Age: 24

Profession: Personal Trainer, Group Fitness Instructor, Yoga Teacher, Fitness Model

Fitness Style: Functional and Fun

Go To Exercise: Box Jump

Favorite Workout Song: “Cinderella Man” by Eminem

How did you get started in fitness and Team Performix?

I started my fitness journey by competing in bikini competitions. My last competition was with Bodybuilding.com for their 2015 Spokesmodel Search where I joined their team of athletes. After that I began teaching classes and training clients in NYC in addition to finding a love for functional training, not just bodybuilding. Team Performix was always a group of athletes I looked up to (and still do) during my own personal fitness journey. They care more about how they move than how they look and it’s truly inspiring. I couldn’t have been more excited when I was asked to join the team.

How are you driven in fitness and in life?

I’m driven to never settle for being ordinary or average. We all have the potential to be great, in our own ways, and it’s simply fear that holds us back. In the same token, I am also driven to find balance within my fitness and my lifestyle. I’m an athlete, in all senses of the word. I lift heavy weights and I’m also a yogi. I use my body differently all day long and am always on the hunt to learn more. (I explain all of this more in my e-book called Flow Into Strong.)

What advice can you give to our fans who are just starting out or looking to get back to the gym?

It’s going to be hard at first. And it’s going to be hard months down the road. It’s always a struggle, but that’s what makes it worth it. If each day were easy, you’d never progress. Embrace the difficulties and the road bumps—all of them will make you better.

If you had to choose only 3 exercises what would they be and why?

Barbell Deadlift—It is the best exercise for working your entire body and feeling like a badass. Bummed out? Pick some heavy weight off of the floor.

Box Jump—Explosive and cardio-driven… plus it’s fun.

Dive-bomber push-up—Bringing in some yoga here with this move. It’s great for working the upper body and also creating a nice stretch overall.

Follow Alex on Instagram at @alexsilverfagan.