Interview: NXT Champion Adam Cole

NXT Superstar Adam Cole (Bay Bay) is at the top of the mountain, and it couldn’t have happened at a better time for him. With NXT going live on the USA Network every Wednesday at 8 p.m. EST, Cole, the reigning NXT champion, is the face of the brand.

Cole, though, is up to the task and has been busy making sure everyone—wrestling fan or not—tunes in to catch the hard-hitting, high-flying action that NXT will offer on a weekly basis.

The Pennsylvania native sat down with Muscle & Fitness to discuss what separates NXT from other wrestling shows, his start in the industry, and more.

