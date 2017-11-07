7 Times 'The Rock' Was a Cheat-meal God

Emma McIntyre / Stringer / Getty

You may look to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Instagram for workout inspiration, but I bet you wouldn't expect to be so inspired by his cheat meals.

The Rock famously adheres to a strict diet, except when cheat day rolls around. Then, he lives like a king and eats like an entire army. From sushi-filled plates bigger than your face to mounds of oatmeal chocolate chip cookies, his cheat meals are what we wish our cheat meals looked like.

Check out some of the times we had food envy from his meals, and try not to end up with a serious hankering for some cookies.