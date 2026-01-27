Former Central Washington footballer turned reality star, Chase DeMoor drew understandable criticism when his first foray into the world of boxing resulted in several losses. Undeterred however, DeMoor dug deep with his training and is not only the reigning Misfits heavyweight champion, but he’s also building a solid pro record. While DeMoor beat the controversial Andrew Tate back in December, the enthusiastic boxing student is also eyeing up undefeated fighter, Tommy Fury. So, he sat down with M&F to explain why Tate’s match stipulations backfired, and why he’s taking on both the glamorous, and the far from glamorous fights in order to hone his craft.

When DeMoor’s boxing debut in 2022 ended in a no contest, he hoped to erase a difficult start with a win in his second outing. Unfortunately, the Washington born athlete, who was a standout football prospect, was disqualified when he hit his opponent while already down. His third bout would prove more fortunate, however, when DeMoor knocked out Terrick Maven in the first round, to earn his first pro victory. But with all those negative voices he must have endured during that rough beginning, did he ever consider a different path?

“I’m a competitor by nature,” DeMoor tells M&F. “I think the biggest thing was understanding that most of these people have never even stepped into the ring themselves. So, you could let them bring you down to your level, or you could decide to keep showing up and keep giving it your all, then hopefully it will work out for you.”

Who Is Chase DeMoor and Why Is He Being Taken Seriously in Boxing?

DeMoor’s passion for pugilism was clear from the start. Before his debut, DeMoor transformed his football playing physique into a lean fighting machine and then, in November 2024, the boxer won the vacant Misfits Boxing heavyweight title. Most boxing critics see the Misfits promotion as one of showbiz, largely contested between entertainers and social media influencers. But while he’s now defended that belt on three occasions, he’s also doing the hard yards to make a name for himself in the official pro ranks. Here, DeMoor is now undefeated in his last six pro fights, holding an official record of 5 wins, 2 losses, and 1 draw. Of course, those pro fights are held in much smaller venues that the glitzy influencer style exhibitions, but that’s part of building a legacy says DeMoor.

“In order to take this to the next level, I had to put myself in a really uncomfortable environment,” says the athlete. “You fight on these pro promotions, and it might not be the same glitz and glam, you’re in a ring that’s in a bar in Mexico, or you’re in some random ring in Columbia, but I’m fighting against guys that are giving me the experience that I’m not going to find in Misfits,” explains DeMoor, noting that he’s proud of his achievements on that platform too, especially since the money he earns helps him to reinvest back into learning his craft on the less financially rewarding pro bouts.

How Andrew Tate’s Fight Stipulations Backfired

During his successful pro heavyweight debut against Terrick Maven, DeMoor had weighed in at 246.5 pounds, so when an opportunity to top up his wallet and defend the Misfits title against Andrew Tate came knocking, the up-and-coming-boxer was excited to overpower him and use a serious weight advantage to pummel his controversial opponent. Instead, DeMoor would be forced to change his gameplan when Tate required a series of stipulations to be added to the contract. The first stipulation was that DeMoor could weigh no more than 200 pounds despite heavyweight contests usually having no upper limit.

“I was very upset about it, because it was a hefty ask,” shares the fighter of his initial response. “They offered me the fight in the middle of July and asked me to make the weight by the fight in December.” With a rehydration clause also added, DeMoor had to weigh-in again before the fight to make sure he hadn’t just dropped some water weight. “The only reason he was putting all these stipulations on us, was because he wasn’t fully confident that he was going to be able to get the job done,” explains DeMoor. “I knew he didn’t have a gas tank as soon as I offered on the contract to have the fight be over 10 to 12 rounds. He only wanted 6, he didn’t want to go up to 8,” reveals the champion.

How Chase DeMoor Transformed His Football Physique for Boxing

In terms of training, the Misfits champion ultimately benefitted from his monumental weight loss task. “I think Andrew Tate shot himself in the foot a little,” explains DeMoor, who shares that having to lose significant weight forced him to up his cardio routine, resulting in greater levels of stamina. DeMoor tells M&F that he ran for 6 or 7 miles, every single day in the run up to the heavily hyped match on December 20, 2025. He would beat Tate on points after all 6 rounds, with critics agreeing that as the fight went on, it continued to swing in DeMoor’s favor.

Andrew Tate is looking GASSED and it’s only the third round 😬pic.twitter.com/aM9Ygcx23K — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) December 20, 2025

Tate appeared to be gassing out and then was caught with a thumping uppercut that left the kickboxer bloodied. To build that prominent punching power, the Misfits champion has been training with the team at Camacho Performance in Sata Monica, California. “We’re lifting heavy, we’re lifting fast,” explains DeMoor. “Working those explosive muscles.”

For recovery, DeMoor has learned not underestimate the importance of sleep, and now shuns many of those showbiz parties in order to rest up. “You know, are we going to go partying every night, clubbing events, all this stuff, or are we going to take this seriously while we’re in camp?”

In terms of the future, DeMoor is still going to be seen on reality television from time to time and has just wrapped a season of “Ex on the Beach.” He’s also looking forward to further defences of his Misfits heavyweight championship, but the boxer also laser focused on furthering himself in the official pro ranks. DeMoor is hoping to fight for a minor WBO or WBC belt later this year and has also called out the undefeated Tommy Fury to mix it up. And, even the Misfits promoters are stacking up more difficult opponents. “I’m not getting the luxury of fighting these YouTubers anymore,” DeMoor tells M&F. “I’ve been offered the likes of Darren Till, former world-ranked UFC fighter, and that’s the direction that I want to take, because I want to be taken seriously on the scene.”

To follow Chase DeMoor on Instagram, click here.