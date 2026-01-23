The bodybuilding world was dealt another tragic blow this week after learning that prolific bodybuilder, Jason Lowe passed away on January 22, 2026, at the age of 38.

Jason Lowe was a respected figure from Florida, who trained and competed for more than a decade across the state. “Evidently, from the information that I had, he was training in his gym, in his garage, I think he was training a client, and he dropped,” said Dave Palumbo, via the RX Muscle YouTube channel on January 23. With an autopsy yet to be carried out, Palumbo didn’t want to speculate as to the cause of death. “Until I get conformation from the family, I think it would be foolish to speculate at this point,” he explained. Instead, his fans, peers, and family have been quick to pay tribute to Lowe for his services to bodybuilding.

Jason Lowe Leaves a Legacy but Leaves Us Too Soon at 38

Lowe was a 2-time Olympia competitor, making his first appearance in 2019 in the Men’s Classic Division where he placed sixteenth. The following year, he qualified in the 212 division and upped his position to 11th, almost cracking the top ten. Lowe also hit the boards twice at The Arnold Classic, peaking at seventh in the Men’s Classic Physique division in 2019.

Lowe often went by the nickname, “Broku,” combining Bro with Goku, a character in the Dragon Ball series.

In a touching tribute on Instagram, his wife Ashley wrote: “Saying that I’m devastated doesn’t even begin to touch the depth of this loss. I’m sitting here in our backyard writing this in your Olympia jacket, trying to feel close to you, trying to make sense of a world that already feels different without you in it.”

The sentiment was echoed by the bodybuilding world, including Brett Wilkin and Dexter Jackson. John Jewett wrote: “Jason was always a friendly face to see at shows.” Jason Hutchinson wrote: “Jason was awesome every time we talked or saw each other.” WWE star, Kevin Nash also shared his feelings, writing: “He was so kind, humble. I won’t forget my friend.”

The whole team at M&F sends their condolences. Rest in peace, Broku.