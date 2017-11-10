Actor Michael Jai White’s Most Shredded Instagram Moments

Noel Daganta

Michael Jai White is an absolute beast in the gym.

The Spawn and The Dark Knight actor is one of the most shredded dudes in Hollywood, and he has no problem showing it off on his Instagram page.

White has been working as an actor for more than two decades, and he’s been training in martial arts even longer than that: As a kid, White started training in jiu-jitsu and karate—and he hasn’t stopped since.

“My weight training has a lot of explosive movements; it’s like a combination of classical weight training and how a track athlete trains,” White told Muscle & Fitness in an interview.

White has eight black belts in multiple disciplines, including Taekwondo and Kobudo, which is one reason why he fits so well alongside Triple Threat co-star Scott Adkins, who is a Hollywood badass in his own right.

Here’s a shot of the two badasses hanging out on the set of the film.

White and Adkins will reunite again in the upcoming Accident Man, and based on the work they did in Triple Threat, there’s no doubt the two will give fans some more amazing action in the new film.

Here’s a look at White’s most shredded Instagram moments.