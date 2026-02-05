Ernie Hudson zaps the ghouls in the Ghostbusters movie franchise, but away from the cameras, the beloved actor leans into longevity. The 80-year-young star reveals that he never begins his day without powering through some pushups. Here’s why.

Hudson’s proclivity for getting his pump on made the headlines last year, when the man known around the world as “Winston Zeddemore” of Ghostbusting fame was seen working out with fitness guru, Tony Horton. Apparently, the inspiration for staying active was to live a pain free life, while keeping “Mr Jiggles” at bay. Now aged 80, Hudson can still haul a heavy proton pack, and in a recent conversation with the Today Show, explained his passion for pushups.

How Many Pushups Does Ernie Hudson Do Every Day?

Hudson told the Today Show that he likes to do a set of pushups after getting out of bed, “and throughout the day.”

“By the end of the day, I should (have completed) at least 100 pushups,” he says. This surprised the panel, prompting Hudson to confirm that he undertakes this routine on a daily basis. “Every day,” he noted, adding that he doesn’t visit a gym, but he does have a setup at home where he also adds squats to his routine. “I will do a set of squats, just to get the blood to the legs,” he explained. Hudson also puts planks into his regime.

What is Ernie Hudson’s Workout Routine?

As Hudson is shown on the B-Roll of the Today Show raising a barbell for the bench press, he’s asked “How much weight are you pressing there?” But Hudson fails to be spooked by such an ego driven question. “You know, actually, I don’t really go by that,” responded the star. “I just think at this age, it’s more important to just be flexible,” added the buff Ghostbuster. “To be able to present well, and to do the work that I do.” The actor also opened up and shared that a good friend of his now requires the assistance of a walker, so Hudson wants to avoid that situation for as long as he can.

Why is Resistance Training Important for Older Men?

The Journal of Strength and Conditioning Research actively promotes resistance training for those who are getting on in years, stating “…muscle disuse is a preventable and reversible factor. Muscle ‘use’ in the form of resistance exercise training has been consistently shown as a feasible and effective means of counteracting muscle weakness and physical frailty.”

No doubt then, Hudson has the right idea. “You know, aging is inevitable,” he said. “But, in the meantime, let me do what I can do. And you know, when you say 100 pushups, we aren’t talking about a matter of minutes. You do a set a day…. I think, the discipline that we put on ourselves, it reminds us that we’re capable. You know, when we set goals, and we don’t hit them, it kind of diminishes something in us. So, just being consistent is really important.”

To follow Ernie Hudson on Instagram, click here.