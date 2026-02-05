Logan Paul has claimed to have joined his brother Jake in the broken jaw club following a ferocious kick sustained one night before the 2026 Royal Rumble and has also shared footage with his 23.6 million YouTube Subscribers, showing the gnarly incident.

The social media influencer and WWE Superstar claims that the break occurred during a ten-man tag team bout in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Friday Night SmackDown (Jan 30, 2026), just one night prior to the Royal Rumble. If true, this would make him a certified member of the broken jaw club alongside his brother Jake, who required titanium plates to fix his jaw, which was famously broken in two places back in December following his boxing match with Anthony Joshua.

What Happened to Logan Paul at the 2026 Royal Rumble?

In footage shared by Logan Paul, who recently told Pat McAfee about his “locked-in” attitude to training, the pro wrestler caught a swift superkick from Jey Uso, face first. Then, as the social media influencer crashed to the mat, he could be seen holding on to his jaw while wailing in pain. “Oh, he kicked the living f**k out outta me,” complained the controversial star after the match had finished.Apparently, Paul had gone from being “locked in” to suffering lock jaw.

new vlog

I Broke My Jaw At Royal Rumble

watch or break your jaw via super kickhttps://t.co/5xMIhaLVSR pic.twitter.com/XeJ6fbfQVD — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) February 5, 2026

Did Logan Paul Actually Break His Jaw in Saudi Arabia?

While the passionate podcaster is yet to offer the same proof as Jake, by way of X-rays, those backstage felt that Paul’s jaw had certainly been misaligned by the USO twin. “That’s f****g gangster,” he said. “(I) took it like a champ. I felt like Jake Paul out there, honestly bro!”

As Friday evening went on, Paul explained that his face muscles were feeling loose in the aftermath of the action, but he still intended to compete in the dangerous Royal Rumble match the following day, pitting himself against 29 other men. At the Royal Rumble, Paul gave a tremendous account oh himself and made it to the final four with Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, and Gunther, but he would ultimately be dispatched by Reigns, who won the contest and earned himself a title shot at WrestleMania in Las Vegas. “I gotta win that next year, for real,” said the spotlight hungry star. “That should have been my pyro!” Even a ‘broken jaw’ can’t quieten the exciting sports entertainer, it seems!

