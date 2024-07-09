The only people that say pro wrestling doesn’t hurt are those that have never stepped inside the ropes. Moves that appear straightforward like bodyslams and suplexes require an athlete to hit the floor hard, and while many observers felt that the ultra-violence of extreme wrestling and WWE’s “Attitude Era” were a thing of the past, the recent upturn in popularity of the grapple game is bringing edgier content along with it. Over in the AEW promotion, one if its most beloved stars; Orange Cassidy, is no stranger to putting his body on the line and as he gets ready to return to London’s huge Wembley Stadium for ‘All In’ 2024. Here, the star from Stewartsville, NJ, tells M&F that he still can’t get one traumatic moment from last year out of his mind however.

“The memory of all those people, cheering and yelling and screaming, and booing, you’ll never forget that feeling,” Cassidy tells M&F, explaining the adrenaline rush that coursed through his veins as 80,000 fans packed Wembley Stadium for ‘All in’ 2024. “But, what I will never forget is that a grown man named Jon Moxley stabbed me in the head with a fork!” It was certainly one of the most brutal moments seen in the modern era of pro wrestling. “And, I’m not grateful to be a part of it,” he says, grimiscing at the thought. Later Moxley would be skewered in the same match, providing the internet with several NSFW moments as the skewers protruded his forehead and hung out of his cranium like a scene from hellraiser.

Orange Cassidy knows that being a pro wrestler places serious demands on the body

Since 2019, AEW has been a hit alternative to the ‘Sports Entertainment’ leader; WWE, and while the more established brand had backed down on the violence associated with its ‘Attitude Era’ that started in the late nineties and ended in the early 2000’s, in favor of a more family friendly product, AEW was able to meet the tastes of some older fans who still wanted something a little more rebellious. In recent times, AEW has staged everything from barbed wire matches to wrestler’s being set on fire, and if you thought that this upstart wrestling promotion was the only league looking to provide some edge, thing again. Over in WWE, head of content; Triple H has expressed a desire to make it’s shows uncensored when the company’s new Netflix deal begins in January 2025.

The extra danger associated with a more extreme wrestling show of course puts further strain on the athlete’s already spent bodies. “My body does not hold up well. I’m sore all the time,” explains Orange Cassidy of the brutal wars he’s had with warriors like Moxley. “I didn’t appreciate stretching until my schedule got so intense that, if I don’t stretch before a match, my hips will just lock up. And, the amount of injuries I’ve had over the years; I’ve come to appreciate, you know, strengthening things that I didn’t know needed to be strengthened, muscles I didn’t know existed.” It wasn’t that long ago that Cassidy suffered a serious shoulder separation, but surgery wasn’t a viable option because doctors said that he would only re-injure it again because of his trade. Instead, Cassidy underwent physical therapy to make a return to the ring. It’s the kind of sacrifice that very few armchair quarterbacks consider when disparaging pro wrestling. Cassidy explains that he had to strengthen his serratus anterior, also known as the ‘boxer’s muscle,’ because it is largely responsible for the movement that occurs in order to throw a punch.

To stay fit, Cassidy says that bodyweight exercises are his preference. “I just need a floor, and I’m good to go,” he explains. “Give me some pushups, I’ll do some squats, I’m done.” Bodyweight exercises are essential for those who are picking up heavier opponents night in and night out. Even for characters like ‘Freshly Squeezed,’ a guy that seems unimpressed about most things, the desire to maintain longevity in the ring, especially during these increasingly dangerous times, is non-negotiable. “I don’t want to get stabbed in the head with a fork again,” he reflects, wisely.

To experience an AEW live event near you visit AEW, ‘All In’ 2024 takes place at London’s Wembley Stadium on Sunday, August 24.