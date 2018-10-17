Best Memes to Come Out of Canada Legalizing Weed

Unless you’ve been hiding under a rock all summer (we wouldn’t blame you), you've probably heard that Canada has been making major moves to legalize recreational marijuana. On October 17, our neighbor to the north finally succeeded in becoming the first major world economy to legalize marijuana.
Naturally, the Internet had a lot to say about it, so we’ve rounded up some of the most lit (get it?) memes in the wake of Canada’s big day.
As of today, #Marijuana is legal in #Canada!
We now have new challenges to face: danger of slower ‘smorgies’, the attack of the munchies, & a happier, relaxed society 😱#CannabisLegalization #canadacannabis #happyhippie pic.twitter.com/CWb84bDwMO
— Nicole Ness (@Nicoleness1) October 17, 2018
It’s the dawn of a new age here in #Canada. #canadacannabis pic.twitter.com/A5c01iRoYc
— Scott W. Ambler (@scottwambler) October 17, 2018
Well, I guess, as of today Wednesdays will no longer be known as Hump Day but will instead be referred to as Hemp Day. #canadacannabis #legalizationday pic.twitter.com/6vKi9qXOTU
— James Hutchison (@lifeisanact) October 17, 2018
Current situation in Toronto right now. #canadacannabis #legalizationday #Canada #cdnpoli #onpoli pic.twitter.com/42Nt5vlT6n
— Hillary (@disco_hits) October 17, 2018
Current view of Halifax - Scotty Mars & Ferne #legalizationday #WeedWednesday #canadacannabis pic.twitter.com/whqIyCXXR1
— Rock 105.1 (@Rock1051halifax) October 17, 2018
All the newbies in 2️⃣days 🤗Enjoy 💕#LegalizeIt #legalization #Oct17 #iamcannabis #weedmemes #canadacannabis pic.twitter.com/ZrBda6zpBM
— The Best Buds 👯 (@thebestbudss) October 15, 2018