This Buff Monkey Can Totally Out-Lift You

If you're looking to fill the jacked-animal-shaped-hole in your heart left by the passing of Roger the Ripped Kangaroo, or just love unusually large mammals going viral, check out this muscle-bound monkey that was spotted by Finnish photographer Santeri Oksanen, 34, at the Korkeasaari Zoo in Helsinki, Finland. This particular white-faced saki is a female, because of the brown-gray coloring of her face, whereas male sakis have white faces, making her the biggest girl in the gym by far.

Oksanen told Metro UK, “I couldn’t believe the huge muscles that the monkey had. The other monkeys were very small in comparison, they all looked a bit scared of her. The pictures make it look like it’s competing in a bodybuilding contest."

That’s one bodybuilding contest we’d pay to see. According to the New England Primate Conservancy, white-faced sakis are typically very small, with males growing to be around 4-5.3 lbs. Despite their small frame, sakis are known to be muscular from living almost their entire lives in trees (pullups, bruh).

When Oksanen posted the pictures of this massive monkey online, he was surprised to find he wasn’t the only person impressed with her size. Twitter couldn’t get enough of this swole saki.



They have monkeys in Finland? https://t.co/oKDBWLauDy — Paul Owen (@pg_owen) March 15, 2019



Let's shave this fuckin monkey https://t.co/js9xZSZrZ8 — Dolphin Pilot, LCSW (@TheAmitie) March 15, 2019



Welcome to Finland, we have the most freakish monkeys in our zoo, I guess https://t.co/PkYaVtLNHI — Maisie-whimsie (@RhododendronWil) March 15, 2019

According to Oksanen (whose Flickr account you can see here), this monkey has a younger sister, who is also itching for the spotlight. We'll be excited to see if she continues to make gains as epic as her sister. Meanwhile, we'll just all have to sit and wonder what on earth are people feeding these monkeys in Finland.