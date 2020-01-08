Christian Bale Might Join Chris Hemsworth in the Fourth 'Thor' Movie

Christian Bale, aka Batman, may be jumping ship from DC to Marvel if online rumors are true. According to multiple reputable reports, the Dark Knight star is being considered for a big role alongside Chris Hemsworth in Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder.

It’s not confirmed who Bale would play if he were to join the movie, but many have come to the conclusion that it would be evil businessman Dario Agger, who transforms into a powerful Minotaur (so think Patrick Bateman with the ability to become a mythical creature).

The reasoning behind this guess is that Thor 4 will be based off The Mighty Thor comic series, according to Waititi, which features the villain. Another villain featured in that series is Gorr the God Butcher, an alien creature who vows to kill all gods—reminder: Thor is a god—for never answering his prayers.

Thor: Love and Thunder will also feature the return of Natalie Portman to the series as Mighty Thor, a female Thor with all the powers of the Norse god played by Hemsworth. We also know the movie will focus on Valkryie (Tessa Thompson) rebuilding Asgard following the events of Thor: Ragnarok and Avengers: Endgame.

The rumors surrounding Bale aren’t the first to connect a former DC movie star to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Henry Cavill, aka Superman in the DC Extended Universe, reportedly met with Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige late last year about an unspecified role in the MCU.

There hasn’t been much movement on those rumors, but we’re sure nobody would complain about seeing The Witcher in a Marvel movie.

Filming for Thor: Love and Thunder is scheduled for this summer and it’s slated to be released on Nov. 5, 2021.