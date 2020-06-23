It hasn’t been even two months since Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson set a new deadlift world record at 501kg (1,104.5 lbs.), surpassing Eddie Hall’s 500kg (1,102 lbs.), and yet people are lining up to become the person to topple “The Mountain.” But from the looks of things, it might not be a well-known Strongman like Jerry Pritchett, Martins Licis, or Rauno Heinla who will become that person, but a relatively unknown name known as “The Turk Lion.”

Peiman Maheripourehir has been uploading some insane deadlifts for quite some time, and in his latest one he took direct aim at Björnsson’s world record, saying he’ll attempt 505kg (1,113 lbs.) within the next six months.

“Definitely the magic weights are coming so watch this space if you don’t wanna miss any thing,” he writes in a post, in which he can be seen completing a 476kg (1,050 lbs.) deadlift before celebrating à la Hulk Hogan by ripping his shirt off.

Peiman hasn’t been incredibly successful in Strongman competitions — he placed second at the 2018 Iran’s Strongest Man, and qualified for World’s Strongest Man in 2017 and 2018.

It’s undeniable, though, that he’s a deadlifting monster. Here he can be seen hitting a 1,003-pound double with ease.

As Peiman notes, he’s able to hit these lifts despite Iran’s “poor infrastructure,” so just imagine what he could do in a proper gym.

With skills like this, Peiman could pose a legitimate threat to the deadlift world record, and he sure seems hellbent and going after it. Whether or not he’ll accomplish that goal remains to be seen, but in the meantime you can enjoy some of his other insane lifts here.