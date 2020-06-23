The 10 Best Movie Physiques of All Time
It hasn’t been even two months since Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson set a new deadlift world record at 501kg (1,104.5 lbs.), surpassing Eddie Hall’s 500kg (1,102 lbs.), and yet people are lining up to become the person to topple “The Mountain.” But from the looks of things, it might not be a well-known Strongman like Jerry Pritchett, Martins Licis, or Rauno Heinla who will become that person, but a relatively unknown name known as “The Turk Lion.”
Peiman Maheripourehir has been uploading some insane deadlifts for quite some time, and in his latest one he took direct aim at Björnsson’s world record, saying he’ll attempt 505kg (1,113 lbs.) within the next six months.
“Definitely the magic weights are coming so watch this space if you don’t wanna miss any thing,” he writes in a post, in which he can be seen completing a 476kg (1,050 lbs.) deadlift before celebrating à la Hulk Hogan by ripping his shirt off.
🧿🔥🔥deadlift 476 kg 🔥🔥🧿 . #هارای_هارای_من_تورکم 🇮🇷 . Here you are. The Mission Accomplished with the poor infrastructure in Iran. 476kg at 160kg BW, the third heaviest deadlift in the history. What's next? Be Alarmed @thorbjornsson the 505kg is coming in 5-6 months. I believe we had an early retirement. Am I right the Legend @eddiehallwsm ??? Definitely the magic weights are coming so watch this space if you don't wanna miss any thing. . معنی تکست انگلیسی👇👇 . تقدیم به تمام دنیا ، با زیر ساخت های ضعیف ایران و خرج صفر تا صد خودم بدون هیچ گونه حمایت دولتی ۴۷۶ کیلو لیفت با وزن بدن ۱۶۰ کیلو سومین لیفت سنگین تمام ادوار و تاریخ بعد از هافتور و اددی ، تا ۵الی ۶ ماه اینده مطمئنا تمام دنیا منتظر ۵۰۵ باشید . فکمیکنم بعضی ها زود رفتند بازنشستگی مگر نه آقای اددی هال ؟؟؟ معنی تکست انگلیسی به تمام دنیا این بود ، طعنه به هافتور و سوال جالب از اددی هال که رفیقمه و همیشه حمایتم کرده ❤️ . این لیفت را تقدیم میکنم به دل های پاکتون ، خیلی حمایتم کردین ، خیلی مدیون انرژی های مثبتتونم.همتون به لیفت بالای ۵۰۵ فکر کنین دنیا و تاریخ و گینس در تسخیر ما خواهد بود به زودی 🔥 . (استاد بابک مدیونتم ، دورت بگردم سلطان من @babak_ghazbani) . تشکر ویژه از خانوادم, همسرم ،عباد عزیز ، محمد عزیز و همه ی هم تیمی های با وجودم , انشالله رامین عزیزم زود سلامتیشو بدست بیاره🙏🏻 . تشکر از اسپانسر مکملی عزیزم👇 @ofoghvarzesh . #lift #deadlift #strongwoman #strongman #strong #peiman_maheripour #پیمان_ماهری_پور #power #log #powerlifting #sport #sports #live #wsm
Peiman hasn’t been incredibly successful in Strongman competitions — he placed second at the 2018 Iran’s Strongest Man, and qualified for World’s Strongest Man in 2017 and 2018.
It’s undeniable, though, that he’s a deadlifting monster. Here he can be seen hitting a 1,003-pound double with ease.
🔥deadlift 455 kg x 2 reps🔥 . #turklion iran🇮🇷🧿🧿 . تقدیم به تمام ملت ایران 🇮🇷 لیفت جدید من ۴۵۵ کیلو ۲ تکرار 🔥با وزن بدن۱۶۲ کیلو بلیفتی که در تاریخ ۲ تکرار فقط یک نفر اونم هافتور بجورنسن @thorbjornsson با ۲۰۰ کیلو وزن زده ویدئویی از اددی هال @eddiehallwsm در دست رس نیست که این وزنه رو ۲ تا زده باشه با ۱۹۳ کیلو وزن دوران آمادگی این موفقیت بسیار بزرگ برای هممونه و تبریک به تک تکتون با غیرت ها که همیشه انرژی مثبت میدین ، من به اینگلیسی نوشتم و به کل جهان گفتم که ما ایرانی ها و تورک ها به ۵۰۰ راضی نیستیم و در سال های آینده کتاب گینس و میخواییم بلرزونیم ، حرف و کوتاه میکنم و کپشن و بقیش و میسپارم به خودتون بنویسین……. خدایا راضی هستیم به رضای تو هزار بار شکرت استاد بابک @babak_ghazbani ورزش قدرتی دنیا مدیونته🇮🇷 . #هارای_هارای_من_تورکم . . Hi Guys Here it is. 455 kg for 2 reps with 160kg BW, as we planned. As far as I know, there has not been any one who lifted 455kg for 2 reps with regular bar so far. Hapthor has done 455kg for 2 reps using elephant bar with +200kg BW, do you know anyone else? I wish we had a Wilks score system in strongest man like powerlifting. Then, I would be the GREATEST of ALL TIME on the planet earth now. However, neither I’m gonna stop here and wish for the Wilks score, nor my ultimate goal is breaking the world record with ONLY 1 kg, as I am capable of breaking the current world record, 501 kg, in near future. My ultimate goal is writing some magic numbers for deadlift in history book beside my name in upcoming years. Watch this place for smashing the impossible weights, what you reckon for upcoming months and years?????? . #world #worldrecord #deadlift #power #strong #strongman #strongwomen #wsm #love #sport #gym #repost #wus #peiman_maheripour
As Peiman notes, he’s able to hit these lifts despite Iran’s “poor infrastructure,” so just imagine what he could do in a proper gym.
With skills like this, Peiman could pose a legitimate threat to the deadlift world record, and he sure seems hellbent and going after it. Whether or not he’ll accomplish that goal remains to be seen, but in the meantime you can enjoy some of his other insane lifts here.