Dave Bautista and Jason Momoa Set to Star in TV Show

The Marvel Cinematic Universe and DC Extended Universe are about to collide on Apple TV+. Several sites are reporting that former M&F cover model Dave Bautista will co-star alongside fellow muscular actor Jason Momoa on the second season of See.

See centers around the fictional Alkenny tribe, led by Momoa's Boba Voss. Its members are blind, but they find themselves on the run with two infants who were born with their sense of sight. Bautista, aka Drax from the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, will reportedly play Momoa’s brother in the series.

It won’t be the last time the two will appear in the same project, either. Both are slated to star in Dune, a movie about nomadic tribes on an alien planet battling each other for supremacy, which is set to release later this year. That film will also feature Star Wars actor Oscar Isaac and Josh Brolin, aka Thanos from The Avengers franchise.

Bautista has quite the busy year ahead of him. In April, he’ll be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. On top of that, he’s reprising his Drax role for the third Guardians of the Galaxy film and is set to appear in Army of the Dead and My Spy. In December 2019, he posted a tweet of himself at Warner Bros.—which owns DC Studios. Could the Marvel star be jumping ship? Only time will tell.

The first season of See is available on Apple TV+