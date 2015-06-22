Young blood is often the best blood. For the WWE, this has proven to be the case. In a quest to find the most talented up-and-coming wrestlers in the world, WWE has turned to a new series to recruit bright, young stars. That show is WWE Tough Enough, which premiers June 23 at 8 pm ET on USA Network. After receiving over 11,000 submissions, the field has been whittled down to 13 competitors, six women and seven men, all looking for a shot at the big time.

Ultimately, one man and one woman will emerge victorious. And in addition to earning the title of “Tough Enough,” these two individuals will each take home a one-year, $250,000 WWE contract.

Though 11 participants will leave the show without a contract, they certainly will not leave without life-changing experiences. A big part of that will come from the star-studded panel of judges: Hulk Hogan, Daniel Bryan and WWE Diva Paige. On top of those legends, Y2J, aka Chris Jericho, will host the show. Though the judges eliminate a male and female competitor every week, they provide a wealth of knowledge and will surely offer insightful advice.

With the premier inching closer and closer, one question remains to be seen: who will be tough enough? Be sure to tune-in to USA Network at 8/7C on Tuesday, June 23.

Check out the trailer:

https://youtube.com/watch?v=N0pq3bBqAz0