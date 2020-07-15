Shaquille O’Neal: NBA legend, professional DJ, PhD holder, bodybuilding fanatic, 2020 Mr. Olympia ambassador, and now — Good Samaritan.

The 7’1″ lovable giant was recently thanked for his part in comforting a Florida driver who had gotten into a crash. According to the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office and published reports, Shaq pulled over when he witnessed a crash on a highway. He made sure everyone at the scene was OK until the officials could arrive, as seen in this Twitter video.

You never know what good samaritan will show up in your time of need. Thank you @shaq for your service #LawEnforcement pic.twitter.com/q3j0KImifu — Alachua Co. Sheriff (@AlachuaSheriff) July 14, 2020

Shaq, who has a house in Florida, quickly filled the officers in on the situation — but not before giving each of them a fist bump. What a guy.

The LA Lakers icon has a history of helping out total strangers, something he shared in common with his close friend, the late, great Kobe Bryant.

He’s also a law enforcement officer, of sorts. In 2019 he became a sheriff’s deputy in Broward County, FL. While he doesn’t get a badge and gun for becoming a deputy, he plays an important part in fostering community-police relations in Broward.

Basketball legend @SHAQ goes by many nicknames, and now added to that list is Deputy Shaq. The big man now works as an auxillary deputy with the #BSO. Sheriff Tony sat down with Shaq and the two talked about the different ways law enforcement works to keep communities safe. pic.twitter.com/H8j2lwUm0B — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) March 15, 2019

Shaq will have another role to play in December as the 2020 Honorary Olympia Weekend Ambassador. The four-time NBA champion and Hall of Famer will help the Olympia reach new audiences and advocate for the sport of bodybuilding.

Don’t want to miss him in Vegas? Buy tickets to the 2020 Joe Weider’s Olympia Fitness & Performance Weekend HERE.