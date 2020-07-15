Shaquille O’Neal: NBA legend, professional DJ, PhD holder, bodybuilding fanatic, 2020 Mr. Olympia ambassador, and now — Good Samaritan.

The 7’1″ lovable giant was recently thanked for his part in comforting a Florida driver who had gotten into a crash. According to the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office and published reports, Shaq pulled over when he witnessed a crash on a highway. He made sure everyone at the scene was OK until the officials could arrive, as seen in this Twitter video.

Shaq, who has a house in Florida, quickly filled the officers in on the situation — but not before giving each of them a fist bump. What a guy.

The LA Lakers icon has a history of helping out total strangers, something he shared in common with his close friend, the late, great Kobe Bryant.

He’s also a law enforcement officer, of sorts. In 2019 he became a sheriff’s deputy in Broward County, FL. While he doesn’t get a badge and gun for becoming a deputy, he plays an important part in fostering community-police relations in Broward.

Shaq will have another role to play in December as the 2020 Honorary Olympia Weekend Ambassador. The four-time NBA champion and Hall of Famer will help the Olympia reach new audiences and advocate for the sport of bodybuilding.

Don’t want to miss him in Vegas? Buy tickets to the 2020 Joe Weider’s Olympia Fitness & Performance Weekend HERE.