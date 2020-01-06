Hafþór Björnsson Deadlifts 888 Pounds Four Times

Eddie Hall’s world-record 500kg (1,102-pound) deadlift has remained unbroken for close to four years now—but if anyone can surpass it, it appears to be Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson, aka “The Mountain” from Game of Thrones.

The former World’s Strongest Man and two-time, defending Arnold Strongman Classic champion recently posted an Instagram video of himself deadlifting 403kg (888 pounds) for two sets of two reps.

We’re sure you’ve deadlifted some heavy weight, and we don’t have to tell you how it feels—the room goes blurry for a second, and you just might get lightheaded or lose your balance. Now imagine lifting 888 pounds and going back for more.

It's all in a day's work for Björnsson, who's looking to become the second person ever to win three successive Arnold Strongman Classics. The first was legendary strongman Žydrūnas Savickas, who won six in a row and eight in total.

On his YouTube channel, the Mountain teased that he might want to add a 500+kg deadlift to his accomplishments this year.



Ever since Hall broke the deadlift record in 2016, the strength community has wondered when that accomplishment would be eclipsed. Even Hall himself has said he believes it’s only a matter of time before his record falls.

Whether or not he's the man to break the record, there's no doubt that Björnsson is crazy strong. At last year’s Arnold Classic, he deadlifted 474kg (1,044 pounds) on the elephant bar, which is longer and less stable than your typical deadlift bar. He attempted a 501kg lift, but failed to get the bar up.

The Mountain also has to overcome the fact that deadlifting is typically more difficult for taller men, as there are more chances for their backs to round during the lift. Björnsson is 6’9”, while Hall is 6’3” — and in Strongman, half a foot can make a world of difference.

That said, it’s also undeniable that few men possess that raw strength that Björnsson does. We’ll be keeping an eye on his deadlift sessions as the year goes on.