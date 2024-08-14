Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson often plays the king of cool in the WWE ring and on big budget movie sets, so a resurfaced clip showing “The Great One’s” ability to laugh at his own mishaps only makes the charismatic star even more appealing, as the internet continues to weighing-in with its responses to the Rock’s birthday.

The clip, first posted by Johnson as part of a birthday message on Instagram, when he turned 51 last year, was recently reshared by the Jumanji star with more of an Olympic theme.

“Sad to report I did not qualify for the 2024 Men’s Olympic Gymnastics Team,” captioned Johnson, as footage reminded us of the time he went accidentally head-over-heels while trying to relax on a hammock. We all know that The Rock has conquered WrestleMania’s and driven the fastest cars on earth, but it seems that a humble swinging bed was just too much of a challenge for the megastar!

“I think we call this ‘rock’ bottom,” joked his former WWE colleague, @StacyKeibler.

“Hahaha, your face right when you knew things were wrong,” wrote @jake_schum.

Still, despite the embarrassing mishap, DJ still won over much of his audience.

“I’m holding up my score ‘10’,” wrote @leanne_hill_hair_studio.

“Hey… at least you didn’t spill your drink,” noted follower @beth_ottenstein.

Perhaps The Rock’s birthday celebration still makes him the king of cool after all! With Moana 2 set to hit theaters in November 2024, and the former champ expected back in WWE when the pro wrestling juggernaut makes its debut on Netflix next year, it’s good to know that “The Final Boss” is still an electrifying entertainer.

