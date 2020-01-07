Hulk Hogan Is Looking Swole Ahead of a Rumored WrestleMania Match

Hulkamania may be running wild on WrestleMania for one last time this year, brother. Hulk Hogan, 66, posted a picture of his 24-inch pythons and a new Santa Claus-like bearded look. From what we can see, the Hulkster’s looking pretty swole for a senior citizen.

The living legend is looking great for someone who just underwent his 10th back surgery, and is clearly saying his prayers and eating his vitamins.



We know Hogan will be a part of WrestleMania weekend because the NWO faction he formed in WCW is scheduled to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, making him a soon-to-be two-time hall of famer.

But there have been rumors that he could also step into the squared circle for his first WWE match since August 2006, when he defeated Randy Orton at SummerSlam. He wrestled for a short time in Total Nonstop Action after that, and in October said he would regret his last-ever match being for a competitor of the company he helped make so successful.

“I talked to Vince [McMahon], and I said I really don’t know if I could live with myself knowing my last match was with TNA,” he told the Los Angeles Times. “If I can get fixed, I pray I can have one more match. I told Vince, ‘When I get through this back surgery, I’m going to get in the best shape of my life and we’re going to talk about me having one last retirement match.’”

WrestleMania is happening in Tampa, Hogan’s hometown, so a match there wouldn’t be too far-fetched. As of this writing, though, no such storyline for a match has been started for Hogan and it’s unknown who he’d face.