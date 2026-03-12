At a PGA Tour stop, most fans see pristine fairways, packed leaderboards, and Sunday pressure.

What they don’t see is the cold plunge humming behind the clubhouse. The 1,000-square-foot mobile gym unfolding before sunrise. The physical therapists taping wrists and loosening hips before a single tee shot is struck.

They don’t see the traveling infrastructure that allows the world’s best golfers to treat every tournament like a home game. That infrastructure has a steward.

Andy Levinson doesn’t swing a club for a living. He doesn’t read greens or chase FedExCup points. But if you want to understand why today’s PGA Tour athletes look stronger, last longer, and treat preparation like a science, you have to understand his role.

Because in a sport that travels 40-plus weeks a year with no home facility, someone has to help build the home.

“It might be a little complicated,” Levinson says when asked how he describes his role as Senior Vice President of Tournament Administration for the PGA Tour. “I oversee the benefits and resources that we provide our athletes on-site. So for the purpose of this program, that includes player health and fitness, our mental health program, our nutrition program, and other affiliated resources that we make available for our athletes.”

Unlike in other professional sports, there is no centralized training complex or permanent performance lab for the PGA Tour.

“We’re a bit of a traveling circus,” Levinson says. “So we had to develop these resources in a manner that is consistent for the athletes week to week, and provides them with the same type of service that you might find in an elite professional team sport home facility.”

Building a Traveling Performance Machine

The PGA Tour’s Player Performance Center started in the 1980s with a single truck and a simple purpose: provide physical therapy resources players otherwise wouldn’t have access to at tournament sites.

“Most of the places we play don’t even have a fitness facility in them,” Levinson says.

Over time, a second truck was added, bringing gym equipment so players could maintain consistency week to week. That two-truck model lasted nearly 20 years. Then, in 2019, Levinson and the Tour started from scratch.

“We pulled together a committee of players to assess what they want out on tour,” he says. “And they helped us design and populate two new trailers.”

Those trailers now expand to nearly 1,000 square feet each. One is dedicated to physical therapy and chiropractic services. The other functions as a complete fitness center. Each week, the PT trailer is staffed with two physical therapists and a chiropractor. The gym trailer has two athletic trainers.

That could have been enough, but they went further.

“A couple of years ago, we added a third element to our traveling program,” Levinson. “We call that the Recovery Center.”

That space–roughly 900 square feet–includes light weights, resistance bands, stretching areas, three cold plunges, and an infrared sauna. “Our athletes kind of have everything that they need to prepare in advance of competition and then recover post-competition,” he says.

To the outside world, golf can look static. Swing, walk, putt. But that toll accumulates.

“Golf takes its toll on the body just like any other contact sport might,” Levinson says. “Whether that’s back injuries or shoulder injuries.”

The modern Tour player understands that.

“I think you can just use the eye test,” Levinson says. “The level of athlete, the level of commitment to fitness that is out on the PGA Tour today is significantly different than it was, say, 20 years ago.”

He pointed to the turning point of the entry of Tiger Woods, and him putting a significant focus on fitness changing the landscape of how athletes on the Tour prioritized their health.

Today, every player on the Tour follows their own individualized regimens. Strength training, mobility sessions, and recovery cycles. The usage rates inside those mobile facilities tell the story.

Preparation is no longer optional. It’s infrastructure.

Cleveland Clinic Partnership Brings Advanced Health Screenings

If the trailers built the foundation, the Cleveland Clinic partnership represents the next evolution.

This past weekend at the Cognizant Classic, the Tour introduced Cleveland Clinic physicians and specialists on-site for the first time.

“We’re going to offer dermatological screenings,” Levinson says. “We’re going to have a cardiologist on-site doing EKGs. We’ll have a functional movement specialist there doing musculoskeletal analysis, and then we’ll have a phlebotomist there doing lab draws and a complete blood panel.”

For many athletes in other sports, that kind of access happens at team facilities. For golfers, it hasn’t always been centralized.

“These results are going to help our athletes understand where they are physically,” Levinson says. “And then we’ll have these amazing experts be able to interpret their results and give them information that can help them improve their health and their performance.”

That’s just the starting point. In the future, Levinson says they will offer more services where they’ll be able to analyze physiologic readiness, and there will be a focus on cognitive optimization.

The through line is clear: data.

“For us to be able to offer those tests to help them analyze where they are today, and then help them create plans to where they can go,” Levinson. “I think that’s going to be a significant element to every single PGA Tour player’s preparation over the next few years.”

He also sees opportunities in how artificial intelligence will be able to help the players analyze their own data to help create plans and strategies for performance.

The future Tour athlete, in his view, won’t just train harder, but smarter—armed with baseline screenings, blood markers, movement analytics, and comparable data.

Longevity in a Meritocracy

In most professional sports, contracts offer security. In golf, performance is the contract.

“It is an incredibly merit-based sport,” Levinson says. “Where your status one year is dependent on how you performed the prior year. There’s no long-term contracts. You have to play well and continue to play well to play at the highest level.”

That structure changes makes durability a competitive advantage. It makes recovery strategic, and it makes prevention just as important as performance.

Unlike many sports, golf careers can stretch decades, but that longevity doesn’t happen by accident.

“If you look at the athletes who’ve had success in golf from their early twenties all the way into their fifties and even into their sixties,” Levinson says. “Those people tend to pay a lot more attention to their physical conditioning, their nutrition, and I would say also to their mental health.”

That three-part equation–physical conditioning, nutrition, mental health–now defines the modern Tour athlete. And increasingly, it defines the Tour’s responsibility. Listening to the players and delivering on the things they need to perform is a large part of Levinson’s leadership.

Sometimes, that means upgrading equipment. Other times, it means hiring specialized staff.

“And then sometimes it means looking for a partner who can really elevate the program and bring in levels of expertise that we don’t have access to,” he says. “That’s what we’ve really done here with the Cleveland Clinic.”

In a sport where margins are razor-thin, health is no longer background support. It’s competitive infrastructure.

The Hidden Infrastructure Behind Modern Golf Performance

Levinson didn’t originally set out to build that infrastructure.

He began on the sponsorship side of the business, managing corporate relationships. One of those sponsors at the time staffed the Tour’s original physical therapy truck. When that partnership ended, the Tour faced a crossroads.

“We had to create kind of a new model,” Levinson says.

A relationship with Dr. Thomas Hospel—initially connected through the Tour’s anti-doping program–helped reshape that future.

“Dr. Hospel put together a plan that really made a lot of sense to us,” Levinson says. “He has been a great partner of ours since then and really elevated the quality of care that we have out on the PGA Tour.”

What began as oversight gradually became ownership. Over time, the program expanded from two trucks to three facilities. From basic therapy access to integrated recovery centers. From reactive care to data-driven screening and cognitive optimization.

“It very quickly became something that I have played a significant role in developing over time,” Levinson says. “And it’s really a passion project of mine now.”

That passion doesn’t show up on a leaderboard. It shows up in usage rates. In healthier athletes, and in longer careers.

The fans might not see the trailers expand before sunrise. They definitely won’t see the cardiologist reviewing an EKG inside a mobile clinic. What they will see is the byproduct from those modalities: stronger swings, longer careers, and athletes who look like athletes.

Levinson might not hit the shots, but he helps build the system that allows them to. That system might be the most important competitive advantage of all.