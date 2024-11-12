Jason McCourty earned a Super Bowl ring with the New England Patriots during his 13-year NFL career. Now as a retired athlete, the TV host and father of three has to find new ways to stay in shape and competitive.

He’s also became an “allergy dad,” helping with his youngest daughter fight through the condition’s effects, which ultimately inspired him to join the Teal Pumpkin awareness campaign. Here is what McCourty had to say about life after football and navigating life living in an allergy-aware home.

Jason McCourty’s Playbook for Staying Fit After the Final Whistle

When it comes to a major life shift, like transitioning careers, some changes are inevitable, but for McCourty, his approach to physical health has not veered. “I still take my health very seriously and stay in shape,” says McCourty. “I continue to work out multiple times a week and eat healthy.” However, it is not always easy even coming from a former professional football player. “The priority shift definitely makes it harder to stay in shape, as it is no longer a part of my job description to work out, so finding the time can be challenging and forces me to be intentional about it,” he explains.

So what exactly does working out look like to a former professional football player?

“I purchased a Tonal to be able to work out right at home in my basement,” says McCourty, whose brother Jason, was a former NFL star and is an NBC Sports football analyst. “That has helped me a ton with time management. I can wake up before the entire house and go downstairs and have a workout prepared for me to knock out in 45 minutes. McCourty also has three kids who are all involved in team sports, so he is able to coach them and stay heavily involved in, which keeps him active while he is competing and joking around with the kiddos.

More than a decade in the NFL taught McCourty a lot when it comes to health and wellness, much of which he still applies to his life today. Something as simple as eating a balanced meal and drinking water may seem basic, but are crucial to a solid foundation. “As a rookie in the NFL I remember veterans used to get on me about my eating habits and what was on my plate,” shares McCourty. “As the years went by my plate completely changed and I began to be the veteran in the cafeteria checking in on the younger guys and making sure they were eating a balanced healthy meal. When I walked away from the game that did not change. Instead, it became more important because I was no longer that 25-year-old kid in the best shape of my life.”

Even though McCourty is not on the field facing opponents each week, he is still competitive with himself. “Playing in the NFL for 13 years that was the one thing I learned – you are always striving to be a better version of yourself to compete with those around you.” (What a great lesson we can all keep in mind when training).

Jason McCourty Tackles Allergies with The Teal Pumpkin Project

Besides focusing on nutrition, McCourty is also an allergy dad, so food is a big focus in his household. “My youngest of three children suffers from food allergies and I have gotten to see firsthand how much our entire family lives have had to shift to ensure her safety.” This is one of the reasons McCourty became involved with the Teal Pumpkin Project. “Something like the Teal Pumpkin Project was a no-brainer for me. It allows us to include all of our children and other families that are going through the same thing,” he says.

The Teal Pumpkin Project is a movement that was created by a food allergy mom in East Tennessee in 2012, then in 2014 Food Allergy Research & Education (FARE) took on the project to amplify its impact and help make Halloween more inclusive for kids with food allergies.

In honor of Halloween, if you are interested in participating, simply offer non-food treats in a separate bowl from candy, so kids with allergies have safe options. You can also check out FARE’s interactive Teal Pumpkin Project map to find other participating homes in your area or register your own house as an allergy-friendly stop.

From fitness to food to being an allergy dad, McCourty still prioritizes health and wellness and all of the lessons he learned in the NFL both inside and outside of the gym while also creating awareness to a passion project near and dear to his heart.

McCourty currently hosts the podcast Double Coverage his brother.