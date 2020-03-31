The At Home Bodyweight Workout
Keep your gains even while under self-quarantine with these exercises.Read article
John Hennigan, aka John Morrison, is a high-flying WWE Superstar, multi-time tag team and world champion, actor, and parkour enthusiast, well known for his success on WWE’s Smackdown.
Normally, he’d be traveling to a different city every day for WWE television appearances and house shows (wrestling performances that aren’t televised) and preparing for WrestleMania, the WWE’s Super Bowl. But just like millions of Americans, life’s been a little slower for him as he’s been quarantining himself and practicing social isolation amid the COVID-19 crisis.
In the age of the coronavirus, we talked to him about how the pandemic has changed the way he goes about his daily training, the atmosphere of WrestleMania, and his day-to-day life. Here are some highlights from Morrison’s interview with Muscle & Fitness, which you can watch below.