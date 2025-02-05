It is often said that race drivers must be fit and be strong enough to have their muscles taxed while handling high powered vehicles on the track, but the 2023 and 2024 Indy 500 winner, Josef Newgarden just proved the point with a dedicated debut in HYROX.

While Newgarden’s time on the track is carefully mapped out at least a year in advance, the driver, who is a member of Team Penske, decided to put his time between seasons to productive use by dipping his toes into his first HYROX competition.

What is HYROX?

HYROX events start with a 1km run followed by a functional workout station such as the SkiErg or Sled Push. This sequence is repeated until 8 runs and 8 stations have been completed. It’s a challenge that has caught on around the world, so HYROX leaderboards and cumulative world championship titles are awarded at the end of every season. Also attractive is the fact that anyone can enter a HYROX race, whether you are already an elite athlete, or just hoping to take your training to the next level. “I just learned about this two months ago,” shared Newgarden in an Instagram post one day out from his debut.

Josef Newgarden’s HYROX Training Video

What Was Josef Newgarden’s Result at HYROX Las Vegas?

Despite his disappointment, Newgarden, a two-time Indy champ actually made an impressive finish time. “I must say, this race took the wind out of my sails a bit,” he explained. “I was somewhere between demoralized and relived at the finish line, but I woke up the next day and was ready for more!” Newgarden competed in the Pro Men 30-34 division, and finished the course with an official time of 01:14:32, that’s only around 8 minutes outside of the top ten but the contest was ultimately won by Dawson Miller with a pace setting time of 59:03.6.

On reflection, Garden was able to feel proud of his efforts in a brand-new sport. “So cool to get a time on the board in Las Vegas last weekend,” he said. “I’m loving this HYROX challenge. I’ve got a long way to go, but I’ll have another attempt at this in March! Also, mad respect to all the HYROX athletes.” The driver’s devoted fans were seriously impressed, too. “Helluva job!” wrote one fan. “Let’s goooo!” wrote another. It seems that in a car or on his feet, Newgarden will continue to chase the best possible finish times.

To follow his progress on Instagram click here!