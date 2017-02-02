Rafael Fiziev Enters The Matrix Rafael 'Ataman' Fiziev #PhuketTopTeamEmbracing #TheMatrix effect.Rafael is moving to #MMA currently 2-0 with 2 wins via finish. Remember the name! Posted by Phuket Top Team Muay Thai & MMA Training Camp on Tuesday, January 31, 2017

A recent kickboxing bout in Thailand has turned into a demonstration of The Matrix. Kickboxer Rafael ‘Ataman’ Fiziev was taking on an unnamed opponent, and with the round drawing to a close, both tired men clinch up.

Shortly after they break, the bell rings, but that didn’t stop Fiziev’s opponent from attempting a brutal spinning head kick. Only, his kick never lands because Fiziev channeled his inner Neo, bending back at nearly a 45-degree angle.

SEE MORE: MMA Fighter Fixes Shoulder Of Opponent

It was quite an incredible display of athleticism by Fiziev, and to quote the great Morpheous, “Unfortunately, no one can be told what The Matrix is. You’ll have to see it for yourself.”

Well, we’ve seen it, and it looks like The Matrix is alive and well.

But, too bad for Fiziev, despite his gravity-defying dodge, he would still go on to lose the fight via decision.