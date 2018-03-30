Lightweight Fighter Paul Felder Looking for Fourth Consecutive Victory

All set for UFC 223 on Saturday, April 7, 2018 from inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, rising UFC star and MHP athlete Paul “The Irish Dragon” Felder searches for his fourth straight victory in a highly-competitive lightweight division against Al Iaquinta. Over Felder’s last three fights, he’s been an unstoppable force with all three of his wins coming via the knockout. This including his most impressive victory over Stevie Ray earning him “Performance of the Night” and UFC’s “KO of the Week.”

Felder has refused to take his foot off the gas as he looks to make his dream of becoming a champion into a reality. Felder says he owes his newfound fighting power and endurance to his grueling works and his MHP supplement regimen, which has vastly improved his performance and recovery.

“Dark Matter post-workout allowed me to properly recover after each training session to prepare me for my next one, whether it was lifting weights, grappling or doing cardio,” says Felder. “It’s really amazing how much of a difference Dark matter makes for my recovery. I feel I’m in the best shape of my career and my training camp has been tremendous. I’m ready!”

This content was supplied by MHP.