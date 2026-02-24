In another of those “I can’t believe these fighters are returning to the ring, but I’ll definitely watch,” type events, Netflix has confirmed that old rivals Floyd Mayweather Jr and Manny “PacMan” Pacquiao will make history once again, competing in the first ever boxing main event at the Sphere in Las Vegas. M&F takes a look at the stats, facts, and timelines behind one of boxing’s most intriguing clashes.

Age Comparison: How Old are Mayweather and Pacquiao?

Mayweather and Pacquiao generated serious box office when they collided at the “Fight of the Century” in 2015, and by dancing more than a decade later, they will now attract millions more fight fans to Netflix. Still, there’s no denying that Father Time is catching up with both fighters. Mayweather is 49, while Pacquiao is slightly younger at 47-years-old.

When Was Their Last Official Fight?

Both Mayweather and Pacquiao have continued to tread the boards, with their last fights occurring very recently. “Money” completed an exhibition rematch in 2024, with John Gotti III, while Pacquiao took former K1 Super Lightweight Champion, Rukiya Anpo to the distance in that same year. Since these were exhibition bouts, no winners were declared.

In terms of their final pro sanctioned boxing matches, the difference is far greater. Mayweather beat UFC star Connor McGregor by TKO in the tenth-round back in 2017, while Pacquiao ended a four-year retirement to draw with WBC Welterweight Champion Mario Barrios as recently as May 2025.

What Are Their Professional Records?

Mayweather holds an undefeated boxing record of 50 wins with 27 of these coming by way of knock out. Pacquiao’s record is less perfect, but he’s won more fights, amassing 62 wins, 39 of which by KO. A Southpaw, PacMan has lost 8 times, including that 2015 loss to Mayweather, and has drawn on 3 occasions. “I already fought and beat Manny once,” Mayweather told Netflix at a recent press event. “This time will be the same result.”

Despite the unanimous decision, awarding the “Fight of the Century” bout to Mayweather, Pacquiao has always maintained that he was the true victor, sighting Mayweather’s overly defensive style and lack of attack.

Why This Rematch Matters To Boxing Fans

The original May 12, 2015, fight between these two boxing icons was a serious money spinner, generating more that $600 million from pay-per-view buys and being hailed as the most lucrative boxing match ever. It was reported that Mayweather took home the lions share of the purse, bagging $275 million, while Pacquiao made $150 million on the night. Both men are undoubtedly past their primes in 2026, but the demand for returning heroes is at an all time high. “The fans have waited long enough. They deserve this rematch,” commented Pacquiao while promoting the bout with Netflix.

The first Mayweather vs. Pacquiao fight drew 4.6 million PPV buys in the United States, but Netflix’s recent raft of celebrity and nostalgia driven bouts has taken boxing further into the stratosphere. Incredibly, 108 million people tuned into the streaming platform to watch 58-year-old “Iron” Mike Tyson take on Jake Paul, who was only 27.

When Is Mayweather vs Pacquiao 2?

Floyd Mayweather Jr and Manny Pacquiao will go at it once more on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026, streaming live globally on Netflix and included in all plans.

For more viewing information click here