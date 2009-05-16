Louis Delmas, one of the college prospects M&F featured in June’s Agents of Steel article, is making a strong impression on his new coaches.

By: Jon Finkel

Lions Defensive Coordinator Gunther Cunningham was impressed with Delmas the moment he saw him at camp earlier this week. Talking to Detroit Free Press writer Carlos Monarrez, he said, “From what I see in this young kid, he loves football. I don’t know where he got it, but there’s something about him that, he’s not very big, and yet you see him on college tape just blowing guys up on tackles.”

Delmas, on his first day of camp, told Detroit Lions #1 draft pick, QB Matthew Stafford that he was going to be the first person to intercept one of his passes. Of course, he made good – and Cunningham took notice.

“He comes in here and threatens our first pick in the draft, and he says, ‘I’m going to get it sooner or later.’ He missed about three or four early, and then he took it away from him. A lot of my buddies have been texting me, saying, ‘Boy, we were going to draft him.’ I said, ‘Well, you should have.’ “