15 Exercises for Massive Forearms
Build Popeye-sized arms and take your strength to a new level.Read article
Build Popeye-sized arms and take your strength to a new level.Read article
From killer home gyms to backyard golf courses, these guys have it made.Read article
Here's what 5, 10, 15, and 20 percent body fat really look like.Read article
We pitted brawlers of past and present to determine who has the best body in the business.Read article
Louis Delmas, one of the college prospects M&F featured in June’s Agents of Steel article, is making a strong impression on his new coaches.
By: Jon Finkel
Lions Defensive Coordinator Gunther Cunningham was impressed with Delmas the moment he saw him at camp earlier this week. Talking to Detroit Free Press writer Carlos Monarrez, he said, “From what I see in this young kid, he loves football. I don’t know where he got it, but there’s something about him that, he’s not very big, and yet you see him on college tape just blowing guys up on tackles.”
Delmas, on his first day of camp, told Detroit Lions #1 draft pick, QB Matthew Stafford that he was going to be the first person to intercept one of his passes. Of course, he made good – and Cunningham took notice.
“He comes in here and threatens our first pick in the draft, and he says, ‘I’m going to get it sooner or later.’ He missed about three or four early, and then he took it away from him. A lot of my buddies have been texting me, saying, ‘Boy, we were going to draft him.’ I said, ‘Well, you should have.’ “