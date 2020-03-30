For generations of fitness enthusiasts, Muscle & Fitness Magazine has been the holy grail for all things fitness, strength, nutrition and physique transformation, along with the world’s fittest celebrities. Last month it was announced that Muscle & Fitness and the iconic Olympia Fitness & Performance event brand were sold to JW Media, an Arizona-based fitness media and events company.

Today, Muscle & Fitness is announcing the completion of phase one of a fully integrated digital strategy, a process that included staff transitioning, content expansion, original programming development, and an overall shift in visitor engagement.

Dan Solomon, Muscle & Fitness President and Chief Olympia Officer explains, “Our consolidation of high-profile media brands has put us in a powerful position to build an unmatched customer engagement program. We’ve created a fully digital, social media and event program unlike anything in the category. Utilizing our 4 brands, advertisers can now reach more than 17 million fitness minded social media followers, while our digital audience at MuscleandFitness.com includes nearly 3 million fit-focused monthly visitors.” Solomon adds, “We can also provide opportunities for companies to connect with their target customers at Olympia Weekend, an annual showcase of top brands and elite athletes attended by serious fitness enthusiasts.”

Home to the category’s most diverse content mix, Muscle & Fitness covers the biggest and fittest names in Hollywood along with star athletes in all major sports, anchored by its signature coverage of the bodybuilding and fitness lifestyle. Chief Content Officer Zack Zeigler shares, “With the world dealing with the current health crisis, we understand how important it is to provide our audience with enough engaging content to help get them through a challenging time.”

The portfolio of premium fitness properties acquired by new owner Jake Wood includes the prestigious OLYMPIA WEEKEND along with MUSCLE & FITNESS, FLEX and M&F HERS, a series of brands (formerly print publications) founded by bodybuilding and fitness pioneer Joe Weider.

Learn more about the new, one-of-a-kind fitness marketing and customer engagement opportunity with this 60-second program summary: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a7r7yHWUQDI

About Muscle & Fitness and the Olympia Fitness & Performance Weekend:

Muscle & Fitness, a flagship fitness media brand, is dedicated to covering the global fitness industry, regularly introducing visitors and followers to trends in training, nutrition, gear, technology and celebrity content. Powered by a digital and social media portfolio that also includes FLEX and M&F HERS, the combined multi-brand reach across all channels is among the largest in the category. — Created by bodybuilding and fitness pioneer Joe Weider, the Olympia Fitness & Performance Weekend is a Las Vegas showcase event, home to the world championships of professional bodybuilding & fitness, and a business to consumer trade show destination for the fitness industry’s leading brands and enthusiasts. For more information visit MuscleandFitness.com and MrOlympia.com.