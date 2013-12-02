If you’re like us, you’ll take a good laugh where you can get it, especially when it comes near the end of a long week. But an entire show that cracks us up and inspires at the same time? We just canceled all our plans on Sunday night, Dec. 8, because fitness icon and Body by Jake founder Jake Steinfeld’s one-man show, No Expectations, is coming to RadarOnline.com.

No Expectations is a hilariously told recounting of Jake’s life growing up as a fat Jewish kid with a stutter. Anecdotes from his Long Island childhood, and his dreams of becoming Mr. America, are woven into stories about Jake’s life in Hollywood (and training stars like Harrison Ford, Bette Midler, and Steven Spielberg) that are wildly funny.

And you won’t believe what happened when he appeared live onstage with the Village People (check out the clip below!).

Catch No Expectations on RadarOnline, Sunday night, Dec. 8.