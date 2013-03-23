The At Home Bodyweight Workout
It is with great sadness that we report the passing of our founder, Joe Weider, at 4:30 AM Pacific time on Saturday, March 23, 2013. In addition to creating Muscle & Fitness, FLEX, Men’s Fitness, Shape, Muscle & Fitness Hers, Natural Health, and Fit Pregnancy magazines, Joe was instrumental in popularizing the fitness movement worldwide. His overall impact on today’s culture is immeasurable and his loss incalculable.
We will provide details as we receive them and continue to honor Joe in the coming days here at muscleandfitness.com. Read about his amazing accomplishments and dedication to the industry in our tribute story, Joe Weider: Bodybuilding, Magazines, and Arnold Schwarzenegger.