The Rock Posts Heartfelt Message for Kevin Hart After Car Accident

Kevin Hart and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson have a special relationship—the two often trade jabs at each other on social media and in real life. Yet it’s clear the two care about each other, as seen over the weekend when Johnson posted a heartfelt message about his friend.

Hart and two others were involved in a single-car crash in California over the weekend, and the comedian suffered “major back injuries,” according to reports. The Jumanji star was in the passenger seat of his 1970 Plymouth Barracuda when the driver, Jared Black, lost control and crashed into an embankment.

Eniko Parrish, Hart’s wife, told TMZ that he was “going to be just fine” after he underwent back surgery.

The Rock, who has appeared alongside Hart in Jumanji and Central Intelligence, posted the following message to Instagram following the news of the crash.

Johnson wasn’t the only one to offer his emotional support. Terry Crews tweeted, “Get well soon, brother.”



Kevin Hart Hospitalized After Serious Car Accident | Hollywood Reporter https://t.co/aLtKyjQQUi — terry crews (@terrycrews) September 1, 2019

Here’s to hoping Hart gets well soon and goes right back to making us laugh.