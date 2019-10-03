The Rock Sent a Special Birthday Message to a 100-Year-Old Fan

It's pretty clear that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson loves his fans—the most electrifying man in sports entertainment never hesitates to take a selfie, or help out an admirer in need.

In his latest act of kindness, The Rock sent a special birthday message to arguably one of his oldest fans: 100-year-old Marie Grover. He recorded himself singing "Happy Birthday" to Grover in a personalized message that was shown to her on October 1.

Grover’s reaction couldn’t be any more precious. Instead of telling you about it, we’ll just let you witness the smile on her face.



Happy 100th birthday to Grandmom Grover, I cannot begin to thank @TheRock enough for making this happen. pic.twitter.com/qZ9iOcsiJI — Jamie Klingler (@jamieklingler) October 2, 2019

The special surprise was arranged by Grover’s granddaughter, Jamie Klingler, who originally reached out to The Rock’s publicist.

“She will lose her mind,” Klingler tweeted on September 22. “When we were in high school (25 years ago) she would wear a rock sweat shirt and tell us how handsome he is.”

The Rock took notice of Klingler’s tweet and reached out directly to arrange the birthday gift. He sang "Happy Birthday" to Grandmom Grover, and at the end included a heartfelt message.

"I'm sending you so much love and a huge congratulations on 100 years," he says in the video. "What an amazing life." He later retweeted Klingler’s video, saying, “I’m honored you’re a fan and grateful you were born.”

Klingler told BuzzFeed that the family was overjoyed the Brahma Bull took the time to make Grandmom Grover’s day a little more special. "It’s really all down to Dwayne and his kindness," she said. "He made an old woman so incredibly happy. I will always be grateful. She is a legend."