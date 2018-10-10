The Rock Will Play the Hammer-wielding Folk Hero John Henry in a New Netflix Movie

If there's one thing we know about Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, it's that he likes to stay busy—and when he's not working out, he's probably working on a movie. Yesterday he announced that he will star in and produce yet another film, called John Henry and The Statesmen. It's a family-oriented film portraying folk heroes from around the world, and he's cast as John Henry, the broad-shouldered railroad worker who won a contest against a steam drill for powering through rock to make a tunnel.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film will be released by Netflix and directed by Jake Kasdan, who also directed Johnson in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

The rest of the cast hasn't been announced yet, and the brief teaser of a trailer that The Rock shared on Twitter provides few clues:



When the man comes around..

Honored to play a childhood hero of mine, JOHN HENRY & his disruptive band of fellow folklore legends from around the world. @netflix are the perfect partners and platform to build.

Directed by Jake Kasdan (JUMANJI).

JOHN HENRY & THE STATESMEN pic.twitter.com/vJ0nkCYXDH — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 9, 2018

In a Netflix press release, Johnson hinted at the film's global perspective, although didn't give specifics on who the other legendary characters might be.

"These diverse characters speak to a legacy of storytelling that is more relevant than ever and span across a worldwide audience regardless of age, gender, race or geography," he said.

The Rock has been spending a lot of time in front of the camera lately: He recently finished filming Jungle Cruise, and he's in the middle of filming the Fast and Furious spinoff Hobbs and Shaw in London. So while he's definitely the highest-paid actor in Hollywood, he might be the hardest-working, too.