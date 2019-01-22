Ronnie Coleman Is Back in Surgery for a Herniated Disk in His Neck

Eight-time Mr. Olympia Ronnie Coleman is a legendary figure in the bodybuilding community, but unfortunately he’s been suffering from a variety of ailments over the last decade. We wrote about his recovery from back surgery in September of last year, which was his tenth operation overall, and now he's back under the knife to repair a herniated disk in his neck that he suffered after a fall in his home late in 2018. According to Coleman on his Instagram page, the operation will specifically deal with “a level 3-4 fusion of my cervical spine. Dr says this disc is pressing really hard against my spinal cord so surgery is definitely required."

Following last year's back operations, Coleman was unsure if he would ever be able to walk again. In typical Coleman fashion, he said, “but I'll give it my best shot." He returned to the gym relatively quickly after that surgery, but only for some light cardio.

We will continue to keep you posted on Coleman’s health as the situation develops.