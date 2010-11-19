“Keeping Up With The Kardashians” reality TV star Scott Disick has teamed up with Sera-Pharma Labs to introduce the new men’s maximum performance supplement AMIDREN High-T!

This new partnership was celebrated at a star-studded event held on Monday, November 8th at the Chelsea Hotel in New York City. The red carpet was overflowing with press photographers as TV celebrities Scott Disick, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian and Frank Vincent posed for pictures, along with Sera-Pharma president Gerard Dente, professional bodybuilder Victor Martinez and VitaQuest president Keith Frankel. The event was also filmed by the E! Television Network for inclusion in next season’s “Kourtney and Kim Take New York” reality series.

Scott talked to the press about his great experiences with the new AMIDREN High-T supplement, which is formulated to help men ages 20-40 perform at their best in the bedroom, in the gym or on the field. Actor Frank Vincent also spoke about his long-time support and use of the original AMIDREN formula, which combats the symptoms of Andropause for older men.

The new Amidren High-T formula is a total male performance product designed to give men ages 20-40 the total performance edge. Be the Man with AMIDREN High-T!

Look for AMIDREN High-T to be available soon at AMIDRENhigh-T.com, AMIDREN.com and at vitamin retailers everywhere!