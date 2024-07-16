Sylvester Stallone and Robert De Niro are two of Hollywood’s biggest heavyweights, so when the Rocky star heard rumors that he had beef with his former Grudge Match movie opponent, he used his downtime after shooting season 2 of Tulsa King to put the record straight.

“I just got back off the set of Tulsa King, and I just want to address something that is kind of an absurd rumor about myself and Robert DeNiro never wanting to work together again, or having all sorts of angry comments about our stance on life and our philosophies, whatever,” said Sly in an Instagram video on July 10, 2024. The ‘Italian Stallion’ was perhaps in reflective mood, having turned 78 on July 6.

Where Did Rumors of a Sylvester Stallone and Robert De Niro Feud Begin?

While Stallone had recently joked that De Niro was his worst-ever boxing opponent on film, those comments were said in jest and the Rambo star has also been known to wish his pal a happy birthday on social media. It is fake news, however, that appears to be the source of the notion that Stallone had dissed De Niro. Apparently, Sly was said to have been unwilling to work with the Taxi Driver star because he was “Too woke.” This quote was proven to be fabricated though and originated from a ‘satirical’ Facebook account. “We’ve never had this discussion, probably never will, and I just want to say you can’t believe everything you read. So, anyway, keep punching,” said Stallone.

Sylvester Stallone provides an update on Tulsa King

“Everything else is going well, and I’m looking forward to Tulsa King,” continued the star, noting that series one will have a rerun on CBS starting July 14, 2024. As for the highly anticipated season two, fans will be excited to learn that Stallone expects to wrap filming, “probably in about 2 weeks, and it’s going to come out in September, so it’s all good.” Tulsa King season 2 is expected to land on Paramount+ on Sunday, September 15.

