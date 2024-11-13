Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is currently doing the media rounds promoting his Christmas movie, Red One, and the highly anticipated Moana 2, but an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon had WWE’s “Final Boss” in a daze as the chat show host channelled his inner WWE wrestler and laid the SmackDown on Johnson, blasting him with so much force that a stuffed pillow exploded over the movie star. See the Rock’s explosive pillow fight for yourself below.

Johnson has certainly had a big week, first he was named GQ’s Entertainer of the Year, finally revealing in the cover story that he does indeed show up late to projects on occasion, and pees in a bottle to save time on set, but given his larger than life status as a box office juggernaut and WWE icon, those things are seemingly minor details. What did surprise the internet however, was an appearance on Jimmy Fallon that left the multi-time pro wrestling champion reeling from an “unexpected” blow.

Watch Jimmy Fallon lay the smackdown on The Rock

The television highlight came when Fallon presented Johnson with a large pillow adorned with the face of “The Great One.” In what was obviously a planned skit, The Rock then presented Fallon with his own personalized pillow. “That is disturbing,” said the host on clapping eyes on his oversized face. Johnson, much like his current character in WWE, then snuck a cheap shot on Fallon, blasting him on the forehead with a pillow shot so hard that it was picked up on the talk show hosts’ lapel mic.

In response, the comedian appeared to channel The Undertake, or “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, by lifting his pillow high above his head—like he was wielding a steel chair on an episode of Monday Night Raw. He then proceeded to pillow-smack The Rock so hard that the filling popped out. “Dude!” exclaimed Johnson, apparently surprised with the sheer force that he’d just been hit with. In response, the pro wrestler looked like he was going to put a beat down on Fallon until a cooler head prevailed. “I really went for it, I got rage issues,” laughed the host. “I apologize.” Still reeling, Johnson tried to get himself together. “What in the blue f***!” he exclaimed.

While the buddies were able to laugh it off, many people felt that the force of the blow was greater than Johnson was likely expecting. “The pillow thing at the end looks like they were both legitimately p****d,” wrote one YouTuber. “That was personal,” joked another.

Either way, we were thoroughly entertained by the Rock’s explosive pillow fight!

