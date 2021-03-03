28-Days-to-Lean Meal Plan
With the right plan and the right discipline, you can get seriously shredded in just 28 days.Read article
With the right plan and the right discipline, you can get seriously shredded in just 28 days.Read article
Talented stars, killer physiques.Read article
This workout combines cardio and weight-lifting drills for serious body-sculpting results.Read article
Follow these fit women we're crushing on for inspiration, workout ideas, and motivation.Read article
Everyone is looking for motivation before going to train. In most cases, that inspiration can come courtesy of Instagram. Seeing some of the notable people that you follow moving weight or an average Joe doing something crazy could be the mental pre-workout that you need before taking the weights on in your gym. It may even be a champion bodybuilder looking insane while getting a pump.
M&F has found five such moments from the past few days that show people ranging from elite athletes to up-and-coming lifters posting their lifts for public consumption. Just don’t sit on a machine while you’re watching these. Someone may be trying to work in.
Got your own big lift that you want to share with the world? Post it on your IG feed and tag @muscleandfitness to show us what you’re doing.