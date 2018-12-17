While bodybuilding is not as complex as rocket science or brain surgery, the process of building muscle, gaining strength, and losing fat still takes a tremendous amount of knowledge, as well as hard work. It’s vital that beginners have the right information from the start so that their journey with exercise provides maximum results, without injury, distress, or too much time wasted. Although your program will evolve as time passes, much of what you learn, and put to use from the start, will create a solid foundation that will serve you throughout all your years in the gym.

Here are our top mistakes to avoid as you start your journey.