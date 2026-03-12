M&F can exclusively reveal, via Chase Mann himself,that his next ONE Championship fight is now confirmed against fellow undefeated MMA star, Dzhabrailov Dzhabir.

The news means that “The Mannimal,” who has an undefeated MMA record of 7 wins, will take on Turkey’s Dzhabir Dzhabrailov, who also has a clean sheet with 6 wins. We were also able to confirm with ONE Championship that the winner could be next in line for a crack at two-division king’s Christian Lee’s ONE Welterweight title. Officially, Mann vs. Dzhabrailov is now set for ONE Fight Night 42, on Friday, April 10. “I’m super, super grateful for it,” Mann told M&F. “Officials came up to me immediately post-fight, like right afterwards, and actually offered us the fight while we were still at the stadium. Even after hearing that and saying yes immediately, I was still a little nervous that something might not go through. But now, it really is here, and oh man, I cannot wait!”

Rising MMA Star Chase Mann on the Road to the ONE Welterweight MMA World Title

Earning title contention would mean everything to Mann, who made a highly successful ONE debut in January, earning a TKO against Isi Fitikefu. “I didn’t necessarily want a fast track, but I mean, I’ll take it. I love it,” shared Mann. “I’ve known since the day I started MMA that this is what I wanted to do. There was never any questioning it. I’ve been working at this for years, so really, the work’s been put in and now, I’m just getting to show the world and everybody else. But yeah, I’m more than ready for the moment and whatever comes my way, I feel like I can handle it. I’ve got the right team and the right people around me.”

Dzhabir Dzhabrailov Brings Dangerous First-Round Power

Getting past the dangerous Dzhabir, who has won all of his fights in an average of 56 seconds, could be the man from Arkansas’ toughest test yet. “I’ve fought guys similar to him. I fought tall guys that hit hard,” said Mann. “He is probably one of the more aggressive guys that I will have faced, as far as just coming forward and letting his hands go. But I think I will face up with him just like Isi. I like to wrestle. I can get underneath him and take him down. I’ve seen him wrestle and it looks like he has good grappling, for sure. But I know he doesn’t prefer to be there. So, it could turn out to be bad for either one of us, you know? But I’m gonna make sure that I do everything that I can to get it done. I think there’s going to be fireworks!”

How Fans Can Watch ONE Fight Night 42

ONE Fight Night 42 will broadcast live on Friday, April 10, at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT. American and Canadian fans can watch for free on Prime Video with an Amazon Prime membership.