Shawn Ray Disagrees With Arnold Schwarzenegger's Stance on Drug Testing in Bodybuilding

At the Arnold Classic in Africa, Arnold Schwarzenegger called for drug testing in bodybuilding. You can read the full story here, but in short, his points were that steroid culture enables users to take more and more to stay competitive, while non-competitors are influenced to partake in drugs that are linked to low cholesterol, low sex drive, hair loss, and depression.

“A lot of people then get the feeling that if they did drugs, then that would enhance their performance,” Schwarzenegger said. “But what happens is if you think that two pills will help you, then there are guys that say, ‘OK, if I take 10, it will be five times as good.’ Then they go and overdose.”

On the other hand, IFBB Pro League Hall of Famer Shawn Ray said in an episode of the Shawn Ray Report that, “Steroids have been around for a very long time, and it’s a very personal choice in which ones athletes use.”

Ray believes that professional bodybuilders who understand the intricacies of these drugs and use them to boost recovery and sustain muscle mass during a low-calorie diet should be free to choose to take them or not. He likens that decision to watching NASCAR, saying that fans want to see how fast cars can go without crashing and burning, and though they sometimes crash, overall, they’re well-oiled machines.

“I respectfully disagree with the governor about bringing back drug testing,” says Ray, who failed the only drug-tested Arnold Classic competition in 1990. “Let the athletes decide what’s best for them to entertain in their chosen field. I don’t care what they do or what they take. I want to see the best-looking athlete.”