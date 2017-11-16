Watch: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Battles Massive Monsters in Action-packed ‘Rampage’ Trailer

If you've been following Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson on social media (and, let's be real, who hasn't?), you've likely seen him hype up his 2018 disaster film Rampage.

Well, now it's time for the trailer—and it's bonkers.

Recently, Johnson tweeted out the official poster for Rampage:

This is my best friend, George. A rare gigantic albino Silverback.

I love animals because they’re honest. If they like you, they lick you. If they don’t, they eat you.

Our #RAMPAGEMovie trailer drops TOMORROW at 5PM EST/2PM PST. #BigMeetsBigger #GorillaLickage #RAMPAGEMovie pic.twitter.com/aUhKe8Wr9U — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) November 15, 2017

Rampage, loosely based on the classic 1980's Midway eponymous arcade game, features Johnson as a primatologist named Davis Okoye whose life is thrust into chaos when George, the gorilla he's been caring for since birth, becomes gigantic after a failed genetic experiment. Davis is then faced with a race against time to administer the antidote to stop the destruction and save his friend.

The film was directed by Brad Peyton, who also worked with Johnson on the disaster film San Andreas, so this isn't their first rodeo together.

Rampage arrives in theaters nationwide on April 20, 2018.