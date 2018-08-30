Watch Thor Björnsson Overhead Press 440 Pounds (And Hold It There)

You already know that Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson, aka Thor Björnsson, aka "The Mountain" from Game of Thrones, is strong. He was literally crowned the World’s Strongest Man in 2018, after all. But the hulking actor’s presence on Instagram will make sure that you never forget how strong he really is.

In a post this week, Björnsson showed off one of his most impressive feats when he pressed 440 pounds (just over the average weight of an adult male mountain gorilla) over his head. Take a look:

Didn’t get your fill? Well, here it is—fist bumps and all—from another angle:

A few days later, Björnsson topped it off with another post where he’s deadlifting 880 pounds for an “easy” set of two.

Depending on your tastes, however, you might be more impressed with the fact that he’s apparently KFC’s new Colonel Sanders: