Click HERE to Enter!

How far will one man go for redemption?

Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment pulls no punches when the hard-hitting action-thriller

Damage arrives on DVD March 23. Six-time WWE Champion “Stone Cold” Steve Austin (The Condemned) unleashes bare-knuckle action in this adrenaline-fueled knockout of a film set in the illegal world of underground fighting. Recently released from prison, John Brickner (Austin) is ready to leave violence behind him, but when he learns that the young daughter of the man he killed can’t afford the heart transplant she needs to save her life, he knows he must fight again. An underground fighting community promises enough prize money to pay for the girl’s procedure, but in a fight with no rules, can John survive long enough to claim it?

Featuring gritty supporting performances from Walton Goggins (“The Shield”), Laura Vandervoort (“V”, Into The Blue 2) and William B. Davis (“The X-Files”), the Damage DVD will be available for a suggested retail price of $22.98 U.S. Prebook is February 10.

Click HERE to Enter!

About Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment

A recognized global industry leader, Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment LLC (TCFHE) is the worldwide marketing, sales and distribution company for all Fox film and television programming on DVD, Blu-ray Disc (BD) and Digital Copy as well as acquisitions and original productions. The company also releases all products around the globe for MGM Home Entertainment. Each year TCFHE introduces hundreds of new and newly enhanced products, which it services to retail outlets — from mass merchants and warehouse clubs to specialty stores and e-commerce – throughout the world. Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment LLC is a subsidiary of Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation, a News Corporation company.