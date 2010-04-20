Click here to enter!

In the spirit of The Game Plan and The Pacifier comes a funny “fish out of water comedy” perfect for the entire family. Hilarious and wholesome, Tooth Fairy arrives on Blu-ray Disc/DVD Triple Play and DVD May 4 from Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment. Dwayne Johnson (The Game Plan) stars as Derek Thompsons, a hard-charging minor league hockey player whose nickname comes from his ability to knock out other players’ teeth. After discouraging a youngster’s hopes, he is ordered to one week’s hard labor as the real Tooth Fairy, complete with the requisite tutu, wings and magic wand. At first he “can’t handle the tooth,” but eventually learns how to adapt to his new position and finds himself rediscovering his own forgotten dreams.

From Emmy award-winning director Michael Lembeck (“Friends”), the whimsical adventure features a stellar supporting cast including Academy Award winner Julie Andrews (Enchanted), Ashley Judd (Crossing Over, Helen), Stephan Merchant (“The Office”) and professional skateboarder Ryan Sheckler.