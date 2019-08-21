XFL Unveils its Team Names and Logos

Are you a New York Guardian, or a Tampa Bay Viper? The XFL, the short-lived football league from the early 2000s, unveiled its first eight team names and logos on Wednesday as it prepares for its relaunch early next year.

Here’s the full list of teams.



“The XFL is about football and fun, and our team identities are intended to signify just that,” XFL President and COO Jeffrey Pollack said in a statement. “Now it’s up to our fans and players to help write the story. What happens on the field and in the community, in the years ahead, will determine the true spirit of each team.”

If your city is represented, you can watch hype videos for each team by clicking here. A press release offers a brief description of each team. For example, the Seattle Dragons are “Relentless, ruthless, ravenous. Not of mythology, but of muscle and might.”

Oh, and team-branded merchandise will be available for purchase starting Aug. 24. So make sure to snag that Guardians jersey. And season tickets are available for pre-order.

If you don’t remember, the XFL was the brainchild of WWE CEO Vince McMahon and enjoyed a brief stint of popularity before it folded shortly after its first, and only, season.

In 2018, McMahon announced he was bringing the league back for a 10-week season in 2020. It’s being promoted as an alternative to the NFL, and boasts that it will have shorter games with simpler play compared to the preeminent football league.

McMahon is also instituting some political mandates, as well. For example, players will be strictly discouraged from political protests (in case you forgot, Vince is good friends with President Trump). And players with criminal records will reportedly be barred from playing.

Landry Jones, a former NFL player who played college ball at the University of Oklahoma, was recently announced as the XFL’s first player. More players should be announced soon.

No word yet on if “He Hate Me” will get involved in any way.