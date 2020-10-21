Angelica Teixeira is a two-time Bikini Olympia champion, and a look at her training and diet regimen offers a brief explanation as to why she’s been at the top of this division over the past few years.

ANGELICA TEIXEIRA’S TRAINING DAY

“I usually have two meals, work with my online clients in between and have Skype posing clients, then after two meals I go to the gym and do my weight training, followed by 30 minutes of cardio (usually stairmaster or HIIT). When prepping for contests, I will add a second cardio session of 30 minutes at night, or sometimes fasted in the morning (usually inclined walk).”

WORKOUT PLAN

Angelica’s workouts are based around supersets. This way, she’s able to incorporate a lot of volume in a relatively short amount of time.

In total, Angelica’s workouts last around 90 minutes.

Monday: ( glutes)

Tuesday: (shoulders)

Wednesday: (hamstrings)

Thursday: Back and Biceps

Friday: (glutes/hamstrings)

Saturday (chest, triceps and abs)

Sunday: Rest

CARDIO

During the off-season, Angelica does 20 minutes of cardio right after her strength workout.

“During prep I start with 30 minutes after training and increase slowly going up to two sessions of 30 minutes if needed. My favorite cardio is stairmaster, inclined walk, and HIIT.”

ANGELICA TEIXEIRA’S THREE FAVORITE EXERCISES

Angelica cites shoulders and glutes as her favorite body parts. She believes it’s extremely important for a bikini competitor to have these body parts developed. As she says, “For bikini competitors, the booty and round shoulders matter the most.”

Glute kickbacks Squats Lateral Raises

If she could choose only one exercise as her favorite, Angelica says it would be glute kickbacks. She says this exercise has helped her develop her glutes more than anything else.

ANGELICA TEIXEIRA’S DIET

Angelica has a similar diet both in the off-season and during contest prep. She eats six meals per day, making sure to have some sort of protein in each of her meals. At least four of her meals consist of complex carbohydrates such as oatmeal, rice, and sweet potatoes. She also adds healthy fats such as peanut butter, avocado, egg yolks, and nuts.

Lastly, Angelica also adds a lot of vegetables and fruits to her diet. They’re rich in fiber, which enables her to efficiently absorb nutrients from foods. “I don’t eat much fruits during prep, usually only blueberries and strawberries. During off-season I will add more fruits like banana, papaya, and mangos.”

The main difference between Angelica’s off-season and in-season diet is that she’ll add those extra carbs during the off-season. As a result, she feels this helps replenish her muscles to give her more energy during her workouts.

DIETING RULES FOR LOSING FAT

Here are Angelica’s top rules for achieving a lean and toned figure: