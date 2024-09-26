The “Elastaboy,” Jake Blundell is on his way to one million followers thanks to his tips for flexibility and mobility, and this guidance is especially apt for those of us living sedentary, office-based lifestyles. One of the most common ailments of modern living is “frozen shoulder,” more formerly known as adhesive capsulitis. Thankfully, in a recent Instagram post, Elastaboy demonstrated a move that could finally free up that frozen shoulder. Try it for yourself.

What is Frozen Shoulder?

Adhesive capsulitis is a condition that gets progressively worse over time, meaning that it can creep up on you. Many people put the associated nagging pain and restricted movement down to straining a muscle, derailing gym sessions, but the root cause is potentially related to more sedentary lifestyles because it is more common in people over 40 and those with low mobility have a particularly higher risk of developing the condition. Other causes include failing to correctly rehab and keeping the shoulder still for too long. But, whatever the cause, the shoulder joint becomes restricted by its own connective tissue and as movement becomes more restricted symptoms can last for months and even years.

Thaw a Frozen Shoulder With The Seated Dumbbell Rotations

“Seated dumbbell external rotation is a great exercise for those dealing with frozen shoulder,” explains Blundell. “It helps restore mobility by increasing external rotation, strengthens key rotator cuff muscles for better joint stability, and promotes healthy circulation to support recovery. Regularly incorporating this movement into your routine can reduce pain and stiffness, improve flexibility, and enhance overall shoulder function. Remember to start with light weights and keep movements slow and controlled — your shoulders will thank you!”

Jake Blundell’s Seated Dumbbell Rotations For “Frozen Shoulder”

3 Sets of 10 Reps on each side.

Sit down on the ground with a light-to-medium weight dumbbell Bend one leg in with knee up and place the other foot on a right angle to your raised leg Place your elbow on the top of your raised knee, holding the dumbbell high. Using control, rotate the dumbbell downward towards the lower leg without swinging Slowly raise it back up and repeat

“This weighted external rotation will help improve shoulder mobility as it gradually restores joint range of motion through time,” explains the Elastaboy. “It also isolates the rotator cuff muscle like the infraspinatus and the teres minor, which are responsible for the stability of the shoulder joint. And, by simply performing this movement, we are promoting flexibility and circulation, stimulating blood flow to the area and helping the tissue recover and become more pliable over time. It’s so common to have weak rotators due to our modern lifestyles, sitting all day and not activating the correct muscles to align our posture. So, by strengthening these muscles we can increase the range of motion and decrease pain associated with the frozen shoulder that you may be facing. It is very important that you perform this exercise with light weights and slow controlled movements to avoid aggravation of the condition.”

So, there you have it, don’t use frozen shoulder as a reason to skip the correct exercises, but rather pick up a pair of dumbbells and help yourself to free it up.

