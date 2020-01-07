Five Historic Feats of Strength (and How to Do Them Yourself)

The Dinnie Stones

ORIGIN: In the mid 1830s, a group of Scottish laborers, performing maintenance on the Potarch Bridge in Aberdeenshire, attached a pair of iron rings to two granite stones with the intention of using them for counterweights. Now, nearly two hundred years on, those stubborn lumps of rock remain two of the most iconic implements in the recorded history of brute strength.

In 1860, Scottish strongman Donald Dinnie, spying a chance to showcase his astonishing strength, grabbed the rings barehanded, stood up, and walked the width of the bridge—a distance of just over 17 feet. Since then, lifting, holding, and for an elite few, carrying the Dinnie Stones has become the mark of an elite strongman.

THE FEAT: “What makes lifting those stones so hard is the imbalance between them,” says Matt Mills, C.S.C.S., a pro strongman and owner of Lightning Fitness in South Windsor, CT. The smaller stone weighs 318.5 pounds while the big one tips the scales at 414.5 for a total load of 733 pounds. While this is far less than the max deadlift of top-tier strongmen (2017 World’s Strongest Man, Eddie Hall once deadlifted 1,102 pounds, for example), the large diameter and awkward shape of the two stones places the lifter in an unusual position. They have to stand over the stones, straddling them with a wide stance. It is less than ideal. Also, the oval-shaped rings are narrow—3/4 of an inch in diameter for the big rock and 1/2 an inch for the smaller one—and a world-class challenge to hold. “Grip is probably the hardest part of the lift,” adds Mills.

WORLD RECORD: Since Dinnie’s original feat, about 125 people have lifted the stones, including American powerlifter Dr. Jan Todd, who became the first woman to lift the stones in 1979. The world record for holding the stones is 31.36 seconds, set by Mark Felix at the Arnold Strongman Classic in 2017, using replicas built to the stones’ exact weight and dimensions. And in August, 2019 four-time World’s Strongest Man, Brian Shaw walked the stones 11 feet, 6 1/2 inches.

TRAIN FOR IT: “Lifting the Dinnie Stones most resembles a Jefferson squat from just above knee height,” Mills explains. This squat variation is done with the lifter straddling the bar with a leg on either side of the barbell. Then, they hinge over and grab it in the center with one hand in front of the other, palms facing each other. So, if you’re going to face down the stones, be sure you’ve got the basics of that lift down. Also, work your grip—a lot: “If I had to do it over that’s what I would focus on,” says Todd, now a professor at the Department of Kinesiology and Health Education at the University of Texas at Austin.