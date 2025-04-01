Tom Wilson has earned a reputation on the ice for being as physical as he is technical during gameplay and feels that his quick reflexes and explosive power are owed in large part to a love of lifting. The Toronto born alternate captain for the Washington Capitals sat down with M&F to explain his epic training ethos and what’s inside his gym bag.

“Deadlifts and squats are two of my favorite movements,” explains an enthusiastic Tom Wilson, who joined the Capitals back in 2013. “They really help develop my explosiveness and power on the ice.”

The hockey right winger is right, of course. Both the deadlift and the squat hit multiple muscle groups, making them time efficient and great for full body workouts. The deadlift develops the posterior chain, and as such will making Wilson more mobile when making sweeping and powerful strides. In hockey, one must generate significant force through the hips and legs, so being dedicated to deadlifts is a great way to build a solid foundation. Squats are another endurance builder, also providing hip and knee stability while promoting an ability to push off the ice with superior quad, hamstring, and glute strength.

Tom Wilson Tweaks His Training Depending on the Time of Year

For Wilson, at 6’4”, great care needs to be taken on proper form when making heavy lifts. The trap bar is an excellent deadlift alternative because the raised handles suit taller people and place less strain on the back. Understandably, whatever the lift, the player tapers off while on-season.

“These are regular exercises in my routine, but the weight and reps vary depending on if I’m in-season or off-season,” he shares. “Off-season, I tend to lift heavier,” Another reason for Wilson to lift lighter on-season is to make sure that he is not overloading his body, since it is already engaged in highly physical gameplay, and hockey fans know that Wilson is one of the most physical players out there.

In terms of cardio, averaging nearly 19 minutes a night during the NHL’s 82-game regular season is more than enough work to help get Wilson’s heart pumping each night. “Throughout the season, most of our cardio is done on ice,” he confirms. “As there are very few exercises that can replicate the specific conditioning needed for skating. During the off-season we do a lot of assault bike, shuttle runs, and different types of sprints to make sure we are ready for the demands of the ice.”

Wilson has been playing ice hockey since he was a child. As a pro, he was part of the Washington Capitals 2018 Stanley Cup winning team, and the 31-year-old is looking for another chance to hoist the Cup. But having been cross-checked by Ryan Graves of The Pittsburgh Penguins in a recent scary incident, there’s no doubt that recovery is essential for career longevity. We asked the big man for his gym bag essentials.

Tom Wilson’s Gym Bag Essentials

Tom Wilson explains that foam rolling is an important aspect of his training, and he utilizes this to warmup muscles before a workout, or to focus on a particularly tight area. To keep his body fired up, the ice star likes to throw on a hoodie, and shares that he’s thrilled to be collaborating with Reebok, not only wearing the brand’s clothing, but also working out in the popular Nano X5 training shoe.

“I’m very excited to be officially joining team Reebok,” he told M&F. “I’ve been a fan of Reebok since I was a kid, and as a professional athlete it is very cool to be able to represent such an established brand. Reebok has a legacy of supporting top athletes so having them as part of my daily routine both on and off the ice is incredible.”

In terms of which bodyparts hurt the most after a game, Wilson says; “Depending on the game, my hips and legs are most common, but if it’s a more physical game, sometimes it is also my shoulders and upper body.” In order to keep coming back stronger, the bone crushing Capitals captain explained that ice baths and massage are another non-negotiable part of his wellness plan. With such a sensible fitness strategy, it looks like Tom Wilson will continue his winning ways for some time to come.

